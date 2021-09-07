Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Mastercard by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,743,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $67,039,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard stock opened at $340.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $369.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $335.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.