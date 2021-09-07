Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 155 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 36.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 25.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK opened at $191.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.77. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.19 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

