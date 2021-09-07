Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Alex Gusinov Sells 946 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Alex Gusinov sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.69, for a total value of $121,740.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alex Gusinov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vicor alerts:

On Friday, August 27th, Alex Gusinov sold 1,135 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $140,263.30.

On Thursday, July 29th, Alex Gusinov sold 1,282 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $144,866.00.

Shares of VICR stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.26. 2,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,456. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.00 and its 200-day moving average is $98.44. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.40 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 21.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 7.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vicor by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Vicor by 147.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 25,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,296 shares during the last quarter. 35.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VICR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities began coverage on Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.