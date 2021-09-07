Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 185,443 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 1,421.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 198,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,443 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,639 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,772,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,909 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,557,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,831,000 after buying an additional 945,631 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter worth $48,508,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 27,071.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,793,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,761,000 after buying an additional 1,786,724 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.05.

In other news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.11. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. On average, analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

