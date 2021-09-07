Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of National Presto Industries worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,446,000 after buying an additional 49,374 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NPK stock opened at $84.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $596.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.46. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.49 and a 12-month high of $117.87.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.12 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 12.06%.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

