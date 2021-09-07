Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,150,179,000 after purchasing an additional 164,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,357,000 after purchasing an additional 48,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,032,000 after purchasing an additional 139,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 321,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,355,000 after purchasing an additional 90,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $937,681.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,732,895.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,303 shares of company stock worth $4,258,416 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. Cowen increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.14.

NYSE:DECK opened at $410.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $444.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $409.45 and a 200 day moving average of $359.89.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

