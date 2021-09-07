Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 18,882 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 10.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 424,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after buying an additional 20,961 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 158.7% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 58,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 36,033 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CL King raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $67.85 on Tuesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.07.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 207.19%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

