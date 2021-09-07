Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 62,222 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,222 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Boyd Gaming worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $1,284,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,369,000 after purchasing an additional 104,314 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,339,000 after purchasing an additional 55,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $4,078,610.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,065,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966 over the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BYD. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Shares of BYD opened at $60.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

