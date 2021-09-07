Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,365 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth $27,407,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth $24,093,000. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at $6,637,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.70.

CMC stock opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $36.49.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

