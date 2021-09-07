Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $33.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VIPS. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Vipshop from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.27.

NYSE VIPS opened at $15.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Vipshop by 446.8% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 92,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 75,444 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in Vipshop by 467.1% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,464,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,666 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Vipshop by 40.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 267,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 77,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vipshop by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,090,000 after buying an additional 4,797,383 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 44.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

