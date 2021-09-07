Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.90 ($95.18) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €64.84 ($76.28).

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of VNA stock opened at €54.24 ($63.81) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €57.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €55.35. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a fifty-two week high of €61.66 ($72.54).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.