Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Wabash National worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,095,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,996,000 after purchasing an additional 195,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 27.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,831,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,227,000 after purchasing an additional 605,153 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 35.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,815,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,129,000 after purchasing an additional 473,645 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 16.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,161,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 165,475 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 7.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,153,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 79,837 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wabash National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,387,874.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNC opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $771.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

