Warp Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $369,684.00 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 20.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for $281.37 or 0.00551705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Warp Finance has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $369,684.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00017392 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00011569 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

