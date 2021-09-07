Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.22 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) will post $163.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.25 million to $193.19 million. Warrior Met Coal posted sales of $180.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year sales of $830.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $682.05 million to $978.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $993.30 million, with estimates ranging from $905.78 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

HCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of HCC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.66. The stock had a trading volume of 626,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,492. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.11. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at $3,764,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 16.4% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 765,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 107,679 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 39.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,555,000 after purchasing an additional 320,535 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

