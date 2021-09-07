Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Waters were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 21,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $423.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. Waters Co. has a one year low of $187.31 and a one year high of $424.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $387.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.19.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

