Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock Holdings Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth about $66,587,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,408,183,000 after purchasing an additional 225,071 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Waters by 590.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 161,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,921,000 after purchasing an additional 138,190 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,087,000 after purchasing an additional 119,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth about $28,753,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

Waters stock opened at $423.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $387.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $187.31 and a 52-week high of $424.69.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. Waters’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

