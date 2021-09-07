Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.8% of Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.79.

AAPL stock opened at $154.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.98. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $154.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

