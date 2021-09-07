Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OTLK) in the last few weeks:

9/2/2021 – Outlook Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

9/1/2021 – Outlook Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

8/26/2021 – Outlook Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

8/25/2021 – Outlook Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

8/3/2021 – Outlook Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTLK traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,851. The company has a market capitalization of $450.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.69. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTLK. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 7.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

