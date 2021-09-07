Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives $49.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.36.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WERN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:WERN traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $47.67. The stock had a trading volume of 13,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,078. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.10. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $649.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.99 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

