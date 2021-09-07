Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.36.

NYSE BWA opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.01. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

