Wesbanco Bank Inc. Grows Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 72.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $183.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.72 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.47.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

