Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $57,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 43.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $205,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.20.

PLD stock opened at $138.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $139.33. The company has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a PE ratio of 66.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

