Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 166.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 165.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter worth about $39,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 115.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five9 alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIVN. Craig Hallum cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.65.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,446,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $104,406.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,517.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,501 shares of company stock worth $10,080,928. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FIVN opened at $170.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -239.70 and a beta of 0.48. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.98 and a twelve month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.