Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 715 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 28.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $448.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $443.99 and its 200 day moving average is $424.36. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $301.76 and a 12-month high of $465.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.00.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

