Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 238.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,268,000 after buying an additional 2,110,675 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 306.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,013,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,566,000 after buying an additional 1,517,566 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 183.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,285,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,188,000 after acquiring an additional 832,639 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,173,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,844,000 after purchasing an additional 771,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW stock opened at $307.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $310.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.81.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total transaction of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,647 shares of company stock worth $62,728,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.96.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.