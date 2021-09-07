Western Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,655 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average of $45.22. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.24 and a 12-month high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

