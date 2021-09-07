Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $1,535,638.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,886. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

