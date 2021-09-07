Western Wealth Management LLC Has $550,000 Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC) by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 457.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 32,216 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 635.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $2,850,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 390.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 72,687 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of EWSC opened at $82.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.76. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $92.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.