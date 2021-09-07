Western Wealth Management LLC Has $770,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 241.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $58,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,640 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $10,839,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $54,593,000 after acquiring an additional 726,473 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 12.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 85,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

