Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 369 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.14.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $590.60 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $246.83 and a 1 year high of $594.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $554.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.27.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total value of $159,348.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,030.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.