WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Capitalization Reaches $844.89 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $844.89 million and approximately $28.30 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002242 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00054957 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00028603 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008459 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000167 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 939,749,810 coins and its circulating supply is 739,749,809 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

