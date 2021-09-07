Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.88

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 10443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WIT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

Get Wipro alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 331,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 174,639 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 805,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 225,500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 199,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 57,838 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 55,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 14,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 2,820.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 500,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 483,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.