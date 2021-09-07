Wolfe Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Wolfe Research restated their buy rating on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. Wolfe Research currently has a $340.00 target price on the stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of other reports. raised their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $309.20.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $310.05 on Friday. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.52, a P/E/G ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.75.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total transaction of $4,559,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,539,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,044 shares of company stock worth $30,519,079 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,213,000 after acquiring an additional 628,686 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in DocuSign by 24.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after buying an additional 3,161,881 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,092,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,048,000 after buying an additional 525,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

