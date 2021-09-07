Wownero (WOW) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $93,356.00

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last week, Wownero has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $18.53 million and approximately $93,356.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000834 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00060888 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00060722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00133523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.59 or 0.00182274 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

