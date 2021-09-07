Wrapped BNB Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $2.88 billion and $1.48 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $431.68 or 0.00910726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00061232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00132771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.00184600 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,604.73 or 0.07604901 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,395.00 or 0.99989339 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.33 or 0.00696900 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,663,443 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

