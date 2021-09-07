WXCOINS (WXC) Market Capitalization Hits $15,809.82

WXCOINS (CURRENCY:WXC) traded up 885.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. WXCOINS has a total market cap of $15,809.82 and $10.00 worth of WXCOINS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WXCOINS has traded 973.6% higher against the dollar. One WXCOINS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00063878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.01 or 0.00142661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.30 or 0.00197922 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,876.82 or 0.07574844 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,105.16 or 0.99853312 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $471.74 or 0.00921727 BTC.

WXCOINS Coin Profile

WXCOINS’s total supply is 31,000,000 coins. WXCOINS’s official Twitter account is @CoinWx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WXCOINS is wxcoins.org

