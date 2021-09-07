Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock Position Cut by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus started coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $137.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $80.05 and a one year high of $138.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

