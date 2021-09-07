YAM V3 (YAM) Price Tops $0.90

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, YAM V3 has traded up 7% against the dollar. One YAM V3 coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM V3 has a total market capitalization of $11.28 million and approximately $526,033.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00066685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00017663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.46 or 0.00152961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00046763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.43 or 0.00766996 BTC.

YAM V3 Profile

YAM V3 (YAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,918,630 coins and its circulating supply is 12,536,014 coins. YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance . The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

