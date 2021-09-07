Ycash (YEC) Trading 10.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. In the last week, Ycash has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000626 BTC on major exchanges. Ycash has a market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $27,447.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.47 or 0.00320283 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.62 or 0.00155182 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.93 or 0.00195680 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002723 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003263 BTC.

About Ycash

YEC is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,542,812 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.