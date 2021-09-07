Yext’s (YEXT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08. Yext has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 9,236 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $127,364.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $32,241.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,495 shares in the company, valued at $599,796.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,124. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

