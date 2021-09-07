YFValue (YFV) Trading Down 29% This Week

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 7th. YFValue has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YFValue coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00064114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00016751 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.76 or 0.00146654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00046093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.91 or 0.00745231 BTC.

About YFValue

YFValue (YFV) is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

