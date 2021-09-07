Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $852,283.00 (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $852,283.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00065600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.58 or 0.00147315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.18 or 0.00205421 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.50 or 0.07499477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,637.56 or 0.99950337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $498.56 or 0.00946681 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

