Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,601.77

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,601.77 ($20.93) and traded as low as GBX 1,575 ($20.58). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,590 ($20.77), with a volume of 13,749 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.76. The company has a market cap of £929.78 million and a P/E ratio of -23.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,601.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,533.63.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

