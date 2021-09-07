Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to Post -$0.78 EPS

Equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.08). AnaptysBio reported earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.58 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANAB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 7,151,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,117,000 after buying an additional 3,928,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,171,000 after buying an additional 188,304 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,634,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 116,405 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 540,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 111,205 shares during the period.

Shares of ANAB stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $25.99. 557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,248. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $35.85.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

