Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.26). Aquestive Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $62,000. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST opened at $4.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $176.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.63.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

