Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CarLotz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CarLotz.

LOTZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CarLotz in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair cut CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CarLotz by 23.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in CarLotz during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in CarLotz in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in CarLotz in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CarLotz by 7.0% in the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOTZ traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 34,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,569. CarLotz has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

