Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CarLotz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.
On average, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CarLotz.
LOTZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CarLotz in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair cut CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ:LOTZ traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 34,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,569. CarLotz has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12.
CarLotz Company Profile
CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.
