Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.53 Million

Analysts expect that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will post $12.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.94 million. Edap Tms posted sales of $11.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year sales of $56.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.41 million to $57.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $74.82 million, with estimates ranging from $67.07 million to $79.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.45%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Edap Tms stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 29,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,431. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $211.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDAP. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 341.4% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 573,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 443,485 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 152.1% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 254,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 153,736 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 11.5% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 96,380 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 168.0% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 86,200 shares during the period. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

