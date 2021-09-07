Zacks: Analysts Anticipate O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will report $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. O2Micro International reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. O2Micro International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 15.09%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O2Micro International in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in O2Micro International in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in O2Micro International in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in O2Micro International in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in O2Micro International by 39.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OIIM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.30. 470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22. O2Micro International has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $11.25.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

