Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to Post $0.38 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Performance Food Group reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James downgraded Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

In related news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,749,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,925 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $82,090,000 after buying an additional 1,210,400 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,662,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $129,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,065 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 253.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,260 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $69,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $612,073,000 after purchasing an additional 880,931 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,495,957 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $169,519,000 after purchasing an additional 776,072 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded down $2.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,793,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.13. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

