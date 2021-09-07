Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Profire Energy reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Profire Energy.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.65 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,325. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $53.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Profire Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 678,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Profire Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.